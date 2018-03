Songsational will take to the stage at Baltey Town Hall on Saturday 7 April for an evening of sparkling song, dance and entertainment. Each year the group use the evening to raise funds and awareness for the Mayor of Kirklees’ charities and this year the causes are Dementia UK and Alzheimer’s Society.

Tickets, £8, are available from kirklees.gov.uk/townhalls or by calling 01924 324501/01484 225755.