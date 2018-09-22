Sewtec secures record order book

Robotics specialist Sewtec has secured a record £25million order book, driven by a transformational change in the business following a successful management buyout (MBO) one year ago.

The Dewsbury-based high technology company designs and manufactures factory automation systems for the food, pharmaceutical, personal care and tobacco industries. Its clients include Nestlé, Unilever Johnson and Johnson and Procter and Gamble, with more than 85% of its sales being exports.

Sewtec’s £25m order book is the largest the company has achieved since it was founded in 1982 and includes major automation projects to be delivered within the next one to two years, many of which are repeat business from existing clients.

Sewtec’s MBO was backed by Leeds-headquartered private equity firm Endless in August 2017. The company’s management team of technical director Gary Day, controls director Karl Conqueror and sales director Paul Johnson led the buyout, after which managing director Mark Cook joined the company.

Mr Cook said: “Our strong order book demonstrates the outstanding reputation that Sewtec has built.”