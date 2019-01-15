Seven unusual health and fitness trends to keep an eye out for in 2019

Mindful Brits looking to take care of their inner and outer health have been urged to follow seven wellness trends expected to take 2019 by storm.

From online workouts to tongue scraping, health and fitness site Vivotion.com has uncovered the weird and wonderful wellness trends to follow this year.

After changing the homemade pizza base game a few years ago, cauliflower has been predicted to make its mark once more, moving beyond the fresh veg aisle and into rice, crackers, and even mashed cauliflower.

And whilst the world has been fixed on meat-free, dairy-free and even gluten-free diets, the Vivotion team think an oil-free diet is about to have its 15 minutes of fame.

A spokesperson for Vivotion.com said: “Each year there seems to be a handful of health, fitness and wellness trends that take the world – and social media in particular – by storm.

“Last year, ‘clean’ living and intermittent fasting seemed to have a moment, and now we’ve researched and revealed the trends we expect to take off in 2019.”

* Online workouts: Juggling work, social events and exercise whilst still getting the recommended 6-8 hours of sleep each night can be a struggle, which is why people are turning to virtual workout classes to keep on top of their health and fitness. Apps and online workout subscriptions are becoming increasingly popular, as they’re often cheaper and more convenient than attending the gym or studio classes.

* Food sensitivity tests: Developments in technology means you’re now able to order food sensitivity kits to test yourself in the comfort of your own home. Many can provide a diagnosis of 600 food and non-food items to find out what’s irritating you, inside or out.

Oil-free diets: Oils are completely stripped of their nutrients by the time they get to your kitchen, meaning all you’re left with is fat – and not healthy fats either. This is why many are turning their backs on oils of all shapes and sizes – be it olive, avocado or coconut – and eating these foods in their whole forms, opting for a splash or water or vegetable stock to food if it sticks while cooking.

* Tongue scraping: Our digestive system removes undigested toxins from our body bringing them to the surface of our tongue whilst we sleep – hence smelly morning breath. Tongue scraping is an Ayurvedic self-care ritual and oral hygiene practice that you can do to remove these toxins, bacteria, food debris, and dead cells from the surface of the tongue.

* Hemp happiness: Bursting with protein, amino acids, fibre, vitamin E and minerals, the nutritious hemp seed is proving ever popular in smoothies, salads and muffins, or even sprinkled on a meal, and the trend isn’t set to slow up in 2019.

* Technical running: 2019 will be the year we focus on performance running and the nitty-gritty technical nature of our training. We’ll know our fartleks from our lactate thresholds, our MHRs from our negative splits and how to use them to make our running better.

