Service to remember victims of factory fire in Kirklees 80 years on

Fire crews from West Yorkshire will attend the service at Edgerton Cemetery in Huddersfield

The Booths Memorial will remember those who died in the blaze at clothing manufacturer H Booth & Sons Ltd in Huddersfield town centre in 1941.

A combination of fire safety failures including a poor buzzer system, no evacuation drill and only one internal staircase led to the tragedy, after a workman failed to extinguish his pipe properly before placing it in his jacket.

The workers, who were mostly female, and some as young as fourteen, were trapped by the inferno within minutes following a gust of wind from doors that had been left open.

The memorial event will be held at Edgerton Cemetery, Huddersfield, HD1 5NF and is open to anyone who would like to pay their respects.

The service will be led by the Vicar of Huddersfield, Canon Rachel Firth.

Music will be provided by The Band of the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Huddersfield fire crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Fire Service Assistant District Commander Chris Bell, the Mayor of Kirklees Coun Nigel Patrick, Neighbourhood Policing Team District Commander Alan Travis, victims’ family members and relatives of the rescuers will all be in attendance.

The congregation will meet at 11.30am with the service and the laying of wreaths to begin at 12pm.