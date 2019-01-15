See Paddington, Diversity and Justin Fletcher on family breaks at the seaside

A new swimming pool, an exclusive live show from Paddington and the return of Stephen Mulhern, Diversity and Justin Fletcher are set to be the highlights for 2019 at Butlin’s.

The new pool at the Bognor Regis resort is due to open at Easter, and will see the best of the British seaside brought inside – with many rides that are totally exclusive to this new attraction.

Paddington will appear on all family breaks at Butlin’s throughout the year in an exclusive show that will see the famous bear embark upon a memorable trip to the seaside.

Stephen Mulhern, star of Catchphrase, Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got More Talent, brings an all-new live show to all three resorts on weekend breaks in the school summer holidays, while Diversity – which won Britain’s Got Talent – will be hosting their hugely-popular Dance Academies and performing live on school summer holiday midweek breaks.

Butlin’s Just for Tots breaks, aimed at families with pre-school age children, take place throughout the year, and each one features live shows from either Justin Fletcher or the stars and characters from Milkshake Live.

For more details on all breaks at Butlin’s Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness, and to see current prices, go to www.butlins.com