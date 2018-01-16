School collects items for food bank

Year 7 students at Upper Batley High School have been collecting tins and donations for the town’s food bank.

The pupils and staff were asked to bring in at least one tin of food or donate money for the vital service.

They accrued 520 tins and raised £355 for the cause.

Mr Cutler, head of Year 7 at the school, said: “We were thrilled that we managed to collect 520 tins and raise a total of £355. With the kind donations we received we were able buy more items to make a large contribution.

“It’s fantastic to see our learner’s determination to make this happen, they really want to be able to help local families and put something back into the community.”