Salvation Army hub open during building work

Members of Batley Salvation Army are reassuring the community that their doors will continue to be open despite building work at the site.

Church leaders said anyone will still find a warm welcome at the Bradford Road hub when the work starts in the New Year.

As part of planned maintenance work, the team is increasing the building’s fire safety in its roof and managing the controlled and contained removal of asbestos from the loft space.

The maintenance work is estimated to take seven weeks (commencing in the New Year).

However, during this time the hub’s coffee shop, charity shop and church will remain open, in addition to the continuation of music rehearsals, Monday friendship group (1pm), fortnightly Tuesday Craft T Chatters group (1pm) and monthly Saturday coffee morning (10am) on the first Saturday of the month).

People can still access affordable clothing and furniture from its Care and Share charity shop, receive emergency food support and signposting to relevant agencies for advice, engage with spiritual wellbeing through its all-age church services and even make new friends.

The church held a Christmas party for some 60 vulnerable local children, took part in Christmas carolling to raise vital funds for its work and ensured many children who wouldn’t otherwise receive a gift this Christmas woke up to a present through the church’s toy appeal.

Corps officer Major Fred Eardley said: “Batley Salvation Army is a hub of activity every day of the week and we don’t expect that to change during our planned maintenance work.

“Unfortunately, some of our activities will have to take a break but we still have our doors open and people can pop in to seek support or a friendly chat.”