Royal initiative honour for Mirfield DofE group

Six community groups, including one in Birstall, are among the record number of winners of a prestigious royal award.

The Community Foundation for Calderdale and Kirklees DoE has gained recognition from the Duke of York’s Community Initiative (DOYCI).

Each year the initiative invites applications from local support groups and charities from across Yorkshire.

Following rigorous assessments those who are successful are invited to a glittering award ceremony hosted by HRH The Duke of York.

This year the ceremony will take place in April at Sheffield Cathedral.

However, for the recipients the ceremony itself is just the beginning of their DOYCI experience. In addition to the kudos that being able to display the distinctive DOYCI logo adds to an organisation’s profile, every October the initiative organises an Award Holder’s Conference.

At the conference delegates are not only encouraged and coached by leading experts from the Third Sector but are also introduced to its own in-house grant scheme.

Other groups to be honoured are: Honley Village Community Trust, Holmpride (Holmfirth), Streetbikes CIC and Community Cards (both Huddersfield).

The Duke of York’s Community Initiative is open to all Yorkshire based community groups and charities; more information is available at http://www.thedukeofyorkscommunityinitiative.org.uk.