Rolex watches and expensive jewellery recovered after 'high-value' burglaries

Pictures of expensive Rolex watches recovered as part of an investigation into high value burglaries have been released by police.

Officers want to trace the owners of the watches and other items of jewellery thought to have been stolen in burglaries in the north of England, Wales and Scotland.

Police picture

Items recovered include the watches, a Submariner and an Oyster Perpetual, a diamond necklace and gold bangles.

Police said the investigation spans West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cleveland, North Wales and Scotland.

Detective Constable Nick Horn, of the Wakefield District Serious and Organised Crime Team, said: “We have released these images in the hope that we can not only ensure that any offence that’s been committed is fully investigated but also so that ultimately we can reunite these items with their rightful owners.

“We have been working with other police forces as part of our investigation but at this time have not linked these watches and items of jewellery to any reported burglaries.

"I would urge anyone who believes that these items belong to them to please make contact.”