Road shut in Dewsbury after three-vehicle crash

Police shut a road in Dewsbury after three vehicles crashed.

By Sarah Fitton
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:05 am

The accident happened on Leeds Road shortly before 1.14pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said those who were hurt were treated at the scene.

The road was closed for investigation work and vehicle recovery, and reopened just before 6pm.

Anyone who has information about the crash or saw what happened can call police on 101 or use the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website.

