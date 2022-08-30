Road shut in Dewsbury after three-vehicle crash

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accident happened on Leeds Road shortly before 1.14pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said those who were hurt were treated at the scene.

The road was closed for investigation work and vehicle recovery, and reopened just before 6pm.

Police shut the road for investigation work and vehicle recovery

