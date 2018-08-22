Residents given taste of seaside

Ashworth Grange care home in Dewsbury recently brought the seaside to their residents during a beach-themed summer party.

The Mayor of Kirklees, Gwen Lowe, attended with her Consort Ken and the special guests revelled in traditional coastal activities.

The care home hosts an annual summer party for residents and the local community and lifestyle manager Colette Senior was keen to make this year’s event one to remember.

Everyone at the party was provided with a floral garland and guests were greeted by inflatable palm trees and colourful bunting. There were sticks of rock, vibrant cocktails, seaside photo boards, a sand pit and even Crunchie the Shetland Pony made an appearance.

Cllr Lowe took a turn on hook-a-duck, donned a sparkling glitter tattoo and even soaked the care home’s caretaker Lee Scarborough while he was in the stocks.

She said: “What an enjoyable and fun afternoon. It is a lovely home and we enjoyed meeting with the caring staff and wonderful residents.

“The fundraising activities were a ball and Crunchie was absolutely gorgeous.”

Home manager Cheryl Green said: “These events are so important to us all – not only do they reinforce our resident’s links with the community but activities and hobbies are vital for our well being and health.

“Everyone got involved in the beach theme – we even had Lee, our caretaker, in the stocks with the mayor throwing wet sponges at him! It all made for a day to remember for us all.”