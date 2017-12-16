Repeat prescriptions appeal

People in Kirkless are being urged to order their repeat prescriptions well before the Christmas holidays.

North Kirklees Clinical Commissioning Group and Greater Huddersfield (CCG) is calling on residents in the area to make sure they have enough medicine to span the whole festive period.

The CCG said forgetting to get prescriptions puts extra pressure on out-of-hours services over bank holidays when people realise they have run out of their regular medication and need to get more supplies urgently.

The group is asking patients to contact their GP as soon as possible if they need regular medicines to last over the bank holidays.

Residents can now renew their prescriptions without having to telephone or visit the practice.

A CCG spokesman said: “They can order your medication at a time to suit you via your computer, smartphone or tablet when you register for GP online services.

“To register, you just need to fill out a form at your practice and you may be asked for two forms of ID, one of which should have a photo (such as a UK passport or driving licence) and the other should have your address (such as a council tax bill).

“This is to make sure that you only see your details when you log in and not someone else’s.”

Dr Steve Ollerton, local GP and clinical leader at Greater Huddersfield CCG, said: “It’s often easy for people to overlook the bank holidays when it comes to ordering repeat prescriptions, but forgetting to get enough supplies can put a lot of strain on out-of-hours services which are there to deal with urgent health problems – not to issue repeat prescriptions.

“The message is simple: if you have a repeat prescription, please check that you have enough to last over the days that your GP practice is closed. That way you don’t risk getting ill if you run out or have to take up an out-of- hours GP’s time to issue another prescription.”

As well as making sure they have enough repeat prescriptions, people are also being urged to only call 999 for an ambulance or go to hospital A&E departments in a medical emergency.

Pharmacies in the area will be open over the weekends and some will be open on the bank holidays.

Details of pharmacies that will be opening on the Christmas and New Year bank holidays, and the opening times, can be viewed at https://www.greaterhuddersfieldccg.nhs.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Kirklees-Pharmacy-BH-Rotas-2017.18.pdf