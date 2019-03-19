Rams stars muscle in on Bling event

Dewsbury Rams are putting some muscle into this year’s Bling Fling businesswomen’s charity lunch to help raise thousands of pounds for Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

The rugby league club has volunteered to pitch in with a team of “Butlers in Bowties” who will meet and greet guests as they arrive.

The Bling Fling is back for the second year running on Friday, May 3, at The Arches in Dean Clough, Halifax. This year’s lunch will have a floral theme, with beautiful single stem flowers available for guests to buy.

Vicki Davenport, head of The Bling Fling committee, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank-you to the lads for being such great sports in coming along to help raise funds for such an amazing cause.

“Sorry ladies – please don’t all suddenly form a scrum for tickets, as the tables are all already sold out. However there is still chance to sponsor the Floral Bling Fling or donate some lovely prizes for the raffle.”

Steven Downes, of the Dewsbury Rams, said: “Once again this shows that Dewsbury Rams is dedicated to backing worthwhile events. We hope everyone has a terrific day and the event goes superbly well – and raises lots of money.”

The first “Diamond” Bling Fling, with its glittering jewellery theme, raised an impressive £17,750 for the Huddersfield-based Hospice, which supports families of children with life-shortening illnesses.

Jess Lees, corporate fundraiser at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, said: “It costs us £4million a year to help change the lives of all the wonderful children and families who use our services every day.

“Without events like the Bling Fling to bring in funds and the support of caring people like the whole team at Dewsbury Rams, we wouldn’t be able to carry on doing what we do.”