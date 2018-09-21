Rams fans help donations drive

the British Heart Foundation has received a major boost from a sports club in the Dewsbury area.

Dewsbury Rams rugby league club is helping the charity, which pioneers research in the fight against heart and circulatory disease, by holding a donations drive.

The club is asking its fans to bring along any unwanted items to the match on Sunday, September 30 when they take on Leigh Centurions.

The donations will keep the BHF shops stocked, in turn bringing in extra funds.

The Rams’ media manager Steven Downes said: “We are delighted to be able to work in partnership with the British Heart Foundation.

“We had a recent collection out our home game against Barrow Raiders, and due to the success of that collection we have decided to have another one at our Leigh game in a few weeks’ time.

“The charity is a key one in Rugby League and we are pleased to be able to do our bit to help support it, the first collection went down a storm and we are hoping the second one will be just as successful.

“Thanks to all the Rams fans and Barrow fans who brought something to the game.

“We are looking for that same support again from the Dewsbury supporters and if any Leigh fans want to donate anything that would be superb.

“There will again be two BHF bins at either side of the stadium. Please bring your bags of unwanted items to the Tetley’s Stadium and help the Dewsbury Rams beat heartbreak forever!”

If you would like to help the British Heart Foundation by hosting a similar event, contact Sharon Shields on 07791565436 or email shields@bhf.org.uk.