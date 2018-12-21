Pugata’s gem of an opportunity

A Batley-based luxury Jeweller has launched a new scheme to give people with disabilities work experience opportunities.

Pugata, headed by entrepreneur Zak Patel, has set out plans to help those with learning disabilities by creating a number of internship and work experience opportunities in an attempt to tackle the lack of employment opportunities disabled men and women face in the area.

Opportunity: Zak Patel.

Mr Patel is seeking to challenge accessibility, representation, and the curation of projects specifically for individuals who are looking for help in attaining part or full-time employment.

People will get the chance to complete work experience and internship programmes.

A pilot scheme recently launched and was hailed a success after 24-year-old Joe Butterworth, from Dewsbury, completed a work experience opportunity, working with the company’s In-house photographer by learning to take pictures and videos of hand-crafted jewellery.

Joe said: “Due to the lack of employment opportunities I volunteer for Carers Count, a charity supporting unpaid carers. Through a friend of my dad’s I was invited to Pugata to take pictures and videos of hand-crafted jewellery.

“I spent all morning with their in-house photographer.

“He explained techniques for getting the perfect picture.

“While I was there, I was treated like a VIP Guest and it has done wonders for my confidence.”

Mr Patel said: “We strive to ensure it is their voice that is heard and their stories that are told, so having people with learning disabilities on the production team is hugely important to us.

“Therefore, each intern will be given a specially tailored package based on their individual circumstances and needs.”