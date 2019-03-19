Pugata plays host to top designer

British fashion icon Dame Zandra Rhodes surprised the owner of luxury jewellery company Pugata when she dropped in for a visit.

The designer, known for her illustrious client list from the late Princess Diana, Freddie Mercury, Jackie Onassis, Zsa Zsa Gabor along with fashionistas Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Kylie Minogue, flew in from Shanghai to meet Zak and his team at the company head-quarters in Batley.

Dame Zandra, who was awarded the prestigious title of Royal Designer for Industry by the RSA, explained how Zak visited her at her London home recently, hence she decided to fly in and talk all things fashion and jewellery.

Dame Zandra said: “I was particularly impressed with Zak’s current collection of Jewellery along with the bespoke service he offers.

“We met at my house in London recently, and it was great to catch up with him, and view his showroom first-hand.”

In the town for the first time, Dame Zandra said she was enthralled by some of the ‘fabulous’ things she saw in Batley.

After spending time with Zak and the team at Pugata, Dame Zandra enthralled staff and students at Kirklees College, by delivering a question and answer session around module they are currently being taught, which ironically, is about non-other than Dame Zandra herself.

Dame Zandra said she hoped her speech would help inspire young designers make successes of themselves.

She said: “My advice is, don’t give up. Try and get your foot in the door.”