Public meeting for Dewsbury crime concerns

Crime concerns in Dewsbury have rocketed after a number of incidents in the last few weeks, prompting Paula Sherriff MP to call a public police meeting to address resident concerns.

A number of local businesses have been the target of vandals, with many suffering break-ins and burglaries since the turn of the year.

Speaking and answering questions at the event will be Inspector Chris Hughes from the Dewsbury & Mirfield Neighbourhood Team.

One spate of incidents occurred last week when a man broke into three properties across a 12-hour rampage.

The first, on a Mirfield pub between 2am and 6am, saw the assailant force entry into the Dusty Miller pub on Dunbottle Lane and make off with cash and mobile phones.

The second incident was at the Little Acorns Day Nursery on Towngate at around 3:45am, where the suspect smashed a window with a brick and took £60 petty cash before being disturbed by the alarm system and fleeing the scene.

The robber then entered a house through a window between 11:45 and 12:15, before a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect saw him scarper with three watches and an iPhone.

A 41-year-old Mirfield man was promtly arrested and appeared in court over the weekend.

Ms Sherriff said ahead of the meeting, “The impact of years of reckless funding cuts is being felt. Reports from local people are of a growing incidence of crime and anti-social behaviour in our area - burglaries, vehicle crime, theft and criminal damage.

“Whilst police resources are undoubtedly stretched thin, the best way we can tackle these issues is by police and community working together.

“I’m very grateful to our Neighbourhood Police Inspector, Chris Hughes for agreeing to this meeting and hope that this will give local people an insight into the demands on local policing, how crimes are responded to and how we can work together to reduce crime in our towns and villages.”

The meeting will take place at Dewsbury’s Longcauseway Church from 6pm on March 15.