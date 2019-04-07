Programme aimed at internet safety

Internet giant Google joined MP Tracy Brabin at Carlinghow Princess Royal School to deliver a free educational programme designed to equip children to explore the internet safely. The Be Internet Legends programme is aimed at 7-11-year-olds to help them be safe, onfident explorers of the online world.

The programme was brought to Ms Brabin’s attention through an event in Parliament where she invited them to visit schools in Batley and Spen.

Along with Carlinghow, Gomersal St Mary’s Primary School have also taken part locally and Ms Brabin hopes more will follow suit.

The Batley and Spen MP said: “Our children have access to the internet from a very young age so it’s absolutely vital they are properly equipped for the challenges and opportunities this can bring.

“The educational programme was fascinating, fun and informative and I have to admit that I learned a thing or two myself! I’d encourage all local primary schools to take part and I’ll be happy to facilitate this for all who are interested.”