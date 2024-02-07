Zach’s Law: ‘Inspirational’ 12-year-old Hartshead campaigner welcomed to Westminster
Zach Eagling and his mother, Claire, will be presented with a signed certificate and will be watching Prime Minister’s Questions as the guests of the House of Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
Zach, who has cerebral palsy, received the award for his campaign to protect people with epilepsy from online abuse, which culminated in Zach’s Law entering the statute books last year.
Kim Leadbeater, MP Batley and Spen, said: “It will be an honour to welcome Zach and his mum back to Parliament. How many children of his age can say that they have successfully helped to change the law of the land?
“His campaign against the evil online trolling of people with epilepsy was inspirational and both he and his mum, Claire, along with the Epilepsy Society, have made the internet a safer place.”