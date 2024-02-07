Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with 12-year-old Zach Eagling who has been invited to Westminster following his "inspirational" campaign work.

Zach Eagling and his mother, Claire, will be presented with a signed certificate and will be watching Prime Minister’s Questions as the guests of the House of Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Zach, who has cerebral palsy, received the award for his campaign to protect people with epilepsy from online abuse, which culminated in Zach’s Law entering the statute books last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Leadbeater, MP Batley and Spen, said: “It will be an honour to welcome Zach and his mum back to Parliament. How many children of his age can say that they have successfully helped to change the law of the land?

“His campaign against the evil online trolling of people with epilepsy was inspirational and both he and his mum, Claire, along with the Epilepsy Society, have made the internet a safer place.”