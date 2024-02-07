News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING

Zach’s Law: ‘Inspirational’ 12-year-old Hartshead campaigner welcomed to Westminster

An “inspirational” 12-year-old from Hartshead is being welcomed to Westminster today (Wednesday) after winning a prestigious Points of Light award.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with 12-year-old Zach Eagling who has been invited to Westminster following his "inspirational" campaign work.Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with 12-year-old Zach Eagling who has been invited to Westminster following his "inspirational" campaign work.
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with 12-year-old Zach Eagling who has been invited to Westminster following his "inspirational" campaign work.

Zach Eagling and his mother, Claire, will be presented with a signed certificate and will be watching Prime Minister’s Questions as the guests of the House of Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Zach, who has cerebral palsy, received the award for his campaign to protect people with epilepsy from online abuse, which culminated in Zach’s Law entering the statute books last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kim Leadbeater, MP Batley and Spen, said: “It will be an honour to welcome Zach and his mum back to Parliament. How many children of his age can say that they have successfully helped to change the law of the land?

Most Popular

“His campaign against the evil online trolling of people with epilepsy was inspirational and both he and his mum, Claire, along with the Epilepsy Society, have made the internet a safer place.”

Kim received a Points of Light award herself in 2018 in recognition of her work on loneliness to build a positive legacy for her sister, Jo Cox.

Related topics:Kim LeadbeaterBatleyQuestionsJo Cox