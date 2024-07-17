Who runs Kirklees Council up for debate as no confidence vote tabled for tonight's meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Who should run Kirklees Council is up for debate at a meeting tonight.

Neither council leader Cathy Scott nor the Labour group should be be in charge according to members of the Greens and Community Independents.

The two groups have joined forces to oppose Labour’s bid to lead the local authority.

It has already been reported that Kirklees’ Labour group has brought forward a vote of no confidence against Coun Scott, saying that she has “no legitimate mandate” to run the council.

Leader of Kirklees Council Coun Cathy Scott. Credit: Northern Exposure/Kirklees Council.

This is due to take place at tonight’s full council meeting.

The Greens and Community Independents have since argued that the same can be said for Kirklees’ Labour group due to their recent election losses and absence of a majority.

They have put forward an amendment to the vote of no confidence motion which would see the council move away from a leader and cabinet model to a committee system.

Leader of the Green group, Coun Andrew Cooper, says Coun Scott is clinging onto leadership on a “technicality” and should not continue in her role.

Councillor Scott was ousted as leader of the Labour group in May, being replaced by Coun Pattison. It was expected that Coun Scott would resign to make way for a new leader of the council but in May, she unexpectedly announced that she was leaving the Labour Party and continuing on as an independent council leader.

Councillor Scott has since formed the Community Alliance group, which is made up of other former Labour councillors – four of whom now make up her cabinet.

Councillor Cooper also says that “serious questions” hang over the Labour group’s claim to run the council due to its plummeting numbers – dropping from 39 members last May, to 24 now – and receiving less than a third of Kirklees’ vote in the local elections.

He continued: “This sorry state of affairs demonstrates the undemocratic nature of the strong leader and cabinet system which does not reflect the votes of the people of Kirklees and has not served them well for many years. It has to go.

“That is why we are calling for the cabinet system to be scrapped and to be replaced with a modern committee system where all councillors have a vote on decisions affecting the people of Kirklees.

"Many other councils have scrapped their cabinet systems and replaced them with a committee system, why not Kirklees?”

Leader of the Kirklees Community Independents, Coun Jo Lawson, described Kirklees’ Labour group as a “shadow of its former self” and also spoke of the group’s recent election losses.

She added: “This widespread rejection of Labour across Kirklees is indicative of the electorate dissatisfaction with the party’s handling of local affairs.

“The committee system would see all councillors having input into decisions, fostering a culture of cross-group collaboration and ensuring better financial control and management in Kirklees.”

Councillor Pattison declined to comment.