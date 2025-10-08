Cleckheaton and Spenborough Town Hall.

A public meeting has been held to discuss the future of Cleckheaton and Spenborough Town Hall, with a campaign group aiming to make it a “unique regional community hub and events centre of excellence” once again.

Volunteers from The Town Hall Group were joined by the MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, at the meeting last Friday (October 3) evening, to outline steps of a business plan they have put together which aims to show that running the beloved town hall as an events centre of excellence is viable, whilst also being a focal point for the community in addressing isolation and mental wellbeing.

“If successful this will re-establish this historic Grade II Listed building as a force for regeneration and tourism in the local area and the Spen Valley,” a spokesperson for the group said.

They are also looking at exciting new possibilities such as a cafe and a wine bar, as well as bringing back live evening events and entertainment.

The spokesperson continued: “The town hall was originally funded by private donations from the local community. The new management group will be set up as a Community Benefit Society to mirror this. The building will be run for the benefit of the community by members of the society.

“The focus is on community use so the group is reaching out by holding public meetings, having a stall in the town and various other social events.”

Kim, who hosted the event, said: “Cleckheaton and Spenborough Town Hall should be a central feature of our community. I opposed it being closed and I have always supported whatever can be done to reopen it.

“That’s why I am so pleased with the fantastic work the Town Hall Group is putting in creating a business plan for the future of the Town Hall. The work that these local volunteers are doing is genuinely inspiring, I am proud to support them and we are lucky to have them.

“I look forward to seeing the business plan develop and I am optimistic about the future of the Town Hall. I know the Council are working to help the group and I hope that productive relationship will continue into future stages of the project.”

If anyone would like to help the Town Hall Group, particularly with skills in finance, accountants, technical support, marketing and administration, you can contact them via email: [email protected]