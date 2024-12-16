Major changes to ward boundaries are set to be made to Kirklees’ political map.

The Local Government Boundary Commission has published its final recommendations following a review of council wards across the borough.

The aim is to ensure Kirklees Council can most effectively carry out its duties across the wards, as well as giving each councillor a similar number of electors to represent.

Kirklees will still be divided into 23 wards, with three councillors representing each of them. But the areas many members represent will be changing.

A map showing Kirklees' new boundaries that will come in from the 2026 local elections, subject to Parliament approval.

Dalton will now cover Huddersfield town centre, and Paddock will leave the Greenhead ward.

The wards of Colne Valley, Crosland Moor and Netherton, Golcar and Newsome will be no more, set to be renamed or made part of brand new wards.

Subject to Parliament approval, the new boundaries will be implemented at the 2026 local elections. Below is a summary of the changes on the way for each ward if all goes to plan.

Huddersfield

Ashbrow

The Ashbrow ward will remain as it is currently, encompassing the Northern end of Huddersfield from Fartown to Bradley.

Almondbury and Dalton

The Dalton ward will be expanding to cover part of Huddersfield town centre. Draft proposals would have seen Kirkheaton move over to Almondbury but this has not been carried forward, with Kirkheaton to remain in the Dalton ward.

Colne Valley East and Colne Valley West

The Golcar ward, as we know it today, will become Colne Valley East, covering Golcar, Milnsbridge, Cowersley, and now Paddock. The ward will lose parts of Longwood Edge and Lamb Hall Roads to the Lindley ward.

Crosland Moor

The existing Crosland Moor and Netherton ward will be scrapped, with Crosland Moor to become a ward in its own right. It will cover Folly Hall and Springwood, in addition to the Crosland Moor area.

Greenhead

The Greenhead ward will be extended towards Huddersfield Ring Road which will act as a boundary between it and part of the new Dalton ward. It will lose the Paddock area to the Colne Valley East ward, with a boundary following the railway line next to Gledholt Woods and Heaton Gardens separating the two.

Lindley

The Lindley ward will expand beyond New Hey Road and cover parts of Longwood Edge and Lamb Hall Roads, with the M62 creating a boundary between the Lindley and Colne Valley West wards. The ward will no longer cover the area around Reinwood Junior School which would be moving to the Greenhead ward.

Netherton and Newsome

A new ward of Netherton and Newsome will be created to cover the two areas, with the River Holme providing a boundary in part, between this ward and the neighbouring Crosland Moor. The University Campus at Queensgate and Aspley area, Primrose Hill and part of South Crosland are all featured in the Netherton and Newsome ward.

Kirklees South

Denby Dale, Holme Valley North, Holme Valley South

These three wards will remain as they are currently. There were draft plans to split the parish ward of Netherthong between the Holme Valley North and South wards but this hasn’t been taken forward into the final recommendations.

Kirkburton

The villages of Briestfield and Whitley Lower, which currently sit in the Dewsbury South ward, will be moving to the Kirkburton ward. While they have historically been part of Dewsbury, the villages were said to better fit with the character of Kirkburton during the consultation period.

Dewsbury

Dewsbury East

The Dewsbury East ward will be keeping its existing boundary.

Dewsbury South

As mentioned earlier, parts of the Dewsbury South ward will be handed over to the Kirkburton ward. Aside from this change, the existing boundaries will remain the same, with the River Calder separating Dewsbury South and West.

Dewsbury West and Mirfield

The entirety of the Mirfield Parish will be included in the Mirfield ward, with part of this moving to Dewsbury West in the draft plans. The whole of Spring Bank Place Gardens estate will be situated in the Mirfield ward, rather than divided between Mirfield and Dewsbury West as is the case at present.

The Moorend area, currently in Dewsbury West, will now be part of the Batley West ward.

Kirklees North

Batley East and Batley West

A new boundary along White Lee Road will be formed to separate the Batley West and Heckmondwike wards. Batley West would also take on the Moorend area but lose Wilton park, and the surrounding streets around Upper Batley Lane and Intake Lane, to the Birstall and Birkenshaw ward.

Birstall and Birkenshaw

The western boundary follows the M62 up to Oakwell Hall, meaning the ward loses some land to Liversedge and Gomersal, but gains Wilton park and the surrounding streets to the north.

Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Liversedge and Gomersal

Under the final recommendations, Cleckheaton’s boundaries will remain as they are now. As for Heckmondwike, electors to the west of Gomersal Road and in the Stubley Estate will now be included, rather than in the Liversedge and Gomersal ward as is the case currently.

The M62 will now be used as a boundary between Liversedge and Gomersal and Birstall and Birkenshaw, with the ward to now include Gomersal village.