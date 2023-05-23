West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin is encouraging road users to consider the safety of themselves and others in honour of Global Road Safety Week (May 15 to May 21).

Since coming into office in 2021, she has funded a number of initiatives to improve the safety of all road users.

She said: “Road safety is a top concern for West Yorkshire residents.

These initiatives form part of the Mayor’s commitment to eliminate all road deaths and serious injuries by 2040.

“Each and every road death is a tragedy and we are working with partners to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

“This week is Global Road Safety Week and I’m urging everybody to consider how they can be safer when travelling round our wonderful region.”

The initiatives include providing vital funds to Brake - a charity that supports families bereaved or seriously injured in road crashes.

A spokesperson for Brake said: “We are grateful for the mayor’s commitment to achieving safer roads and high standards of post-crash support, through this funding, and we will continue to campaign until the roads are safe for everyone."

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin.

Over £20,000 is also being used to support victims in West Yorkshire, including ensuring an information pack is given to all road victims and their families.

Over the past 12 months, West Yorkshire Police’s family liaison officers have received over 500 packs, which include serious injury guides, books for children, and family bereavement support.

Inspector Claire Patterson, Head of Roads Policing at West Yorkshire Police, said: "We are committed through education and enforcement to make the roads of West Yorkshire safer by working with our communities and working in partnership with local authorities and other organisations.”

Other ongoing work includes the targeting of the anti-social use of motorbikes with over £500,000, plus further funds given to local authorities for road safety operations tackling uninsured drivers, drink and drug driving, and removing unroadworthy vehicles.

The initiatives form part of the Mayor’s commitment to the Vision Zero ambition in West Yorkshire, which aims to eliminate all road deaths and serious injuries by 2040, working across all of the five districts.

