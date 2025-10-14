The Reopen Dewsbury Sports Centre Committee has cautiously welcomed Kirklees Council’s latest announcement of a new leisure complex to replace Dewsbury Sports Centre.

The Reopen Dewsbury Sports Centre Committee has cautiously welcomed Kirklees Council’s latest announcement of a new leisure complex to replace Dewsbury Sports Centre.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council revealed yesterday (Monday) that there are plans to build a new learning centre to serve Dewsbury and North Kirklees, with the proposals set to get the green light next week.

The new centre would replace Dewsbury Sports Centre, which first closed its doors in 2023 when potentially dangerous Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was found on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, campaigners say the plans offer no clear timeline, no confirmed facilities, and no guarantee that the new centre will include essential amenities such as a swimming pool and sports hall.

Surraya Patel, spokesperson for the Reopen Dewsbury Sports Centre Committee, said:

“It has taken the council years to reach the point of commissioning a feasibility study, a study that will not even report back for another year. Meanwhile, the health of our community continues to be compromised by their inaction.

“The people of Dewsbury have told the council time and again what we need: a proper sports centre with a pool, sports hall, and accessible facilities in our town centre. It shouldn’t take another costly report to reach that conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the council closed Dewsbury Sports Centre, we warned that this would leave a major gap in local provision and now, years later, they’re finally admitting that the town does need a new centre. We need rapid progress, not more studies.”

She added: “The people of Dewsbury deserve honesty and delivery, not delays and vague promises.

“We’re calling for firm commitments to funding, confirmation that a pool will be included, and a guarantee that the new centre will be built on the existing town centre site, which the council already owns.

“This is a moment for the council to show real leadership and deliver something tangible for the people of Dewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain ready to work with them but our community won’t accept another decade of delay.”

While plans for the new centre are being finalised, the council says it will work with Kirklees Active Leisure to complement existing local community provision and increase the range of community based physical activities on offer in North Kirklees to give more opportunities for residents to get fit and stay healthy.