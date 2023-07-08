Kim took the oath as MP in the House of Commons on July 5, 2021 and, on the second anniversary of her arrival in Parliament, she has spoken of the pride she feels representing the people of Batley and Spen and working with local people to improve the area and tackle some of the problems it faces, while also celebrating the many good things that make Batley and Spen special.

Kim said: “It’s now two years since I first arrived at Westminster, as the MP for the area where I was born and have lived all my life. The time has gone very quickly and the workload has been intense, but I’ve focused relentlessly on the issues that matter to my constituents – local, national and international - and, having engaged with thousands of people, I’ve done all I can to be a powerful voice for them in Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always tried to take a collaborative approach, working with people of all parties to get results, and staying true to my values and beliefs.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

“Given the scandals and let-downs we have seen from some of those in high places at Westminster, I understand people’s concerns about standards in public life, but I will continue to do the job my way and not allow politics to change me.”

Kim pointed to some important landmarks over the past two years, including securing £12 million of levelling up funding for Batley town centre, the rejection of the proposed Amazon warehouse development in the Spen Valley and projects like her jobs fair, health and wellbeing events and the Great Batley and Spen Spring Clean.

She has set up the ‘Friends of Heckmondwike’ and ‘Friends of Cleckheaton’ forums and convened roundtables on a range of important issues including crime and anti-social behaviour, road safety and children’s mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “My approach is people-centred and values-driven and working together we have achieved a lot, but there is still a lot of work to do.

“While I pay credit to the police and council officials for all their hard work, we still face problems of anti-social behaviour, crime, dangerous driving and parking and I’ll continue to press for the resources we need to tackle them.

“Being in opposition can be frustrating when the government clearly doesn’t understand the needs of areas like Batley and Spen, but I’m pleased to say we have still made progress.”

Kim said she was proud of the way her team responded quickly and effectively to residents’ concerns. In her two years as an MP she has received more than 22,000 emails, letters and messages and over 9,000 issues have been dealt with on behalf of local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim said she was disappointed that boundary changes will mean ‘Batley and Spen’ disappears at the next general election, expected in 2024, but she pledged to continue to work hard for all her constituents in the months ahead.

She added: “I came into this job because I want only the best for the place I love. I’ve put my everything into working for Batley and Spen and that’s not going to change.