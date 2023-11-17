A campaign group fighting against the potential closure of public buildings in North Kirklees is preparing for a protest march tomorrow (Saturday).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Stop The Closures Campaign is expected to see over 200 people march from Batley Town Hall to Dewsbury Town Hall at around 12pm in protest against Kirklees Council earmarking a number of buildings in the district - including Batley Sports and Tennis Centre, Dewsbury Sports Centre, Cleckheaton Town Hall, Batley Library and Claremont House Care Home in Heckmondwike - to be permanently closed.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: “The aim is to raise awareness and to also give local people an opportunity to have a platform and to have their voices heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are fighting for a range of buildings that are earmarked at risk of potential closure by the council. There will be grassroot football teams there who can’t afford to lose their homes and pitches; there will be parents of the elderly who are at Claremont House; services like Andy’s Man Club are fully behind this because they book Batley Library as a safe place for men for their mental health.

The Stop The Closures Campaign is expected to see over 200 people march from Batley Town Hall to Dewsbury Town Hall on Saturday in protest against Kirklees Council earmarking a number of buildings in the district - including Batley Sports and Tennis Centre, Dewsbury Sports Centre, Cleckheaton Town Hall, Batley Library and Claremont House Care Home in Heckmondwike - to be permanently closed.

“We can’t afford to lose these facilities. Our message to the council leader and to the council cabinet is for them to find another way.”

The community-led campaign, backed by union groups including UNISON, is likely to garner the attention of the national media.

The spokesperson added: “Come and join us. Rain or shine, we will be there. We have a small window of opportunity.

“The council meetings in the past two months have evidenced that the community is in uproar over these earmarked buildings. Have your voice heard.”