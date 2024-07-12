Watch: Dewsbury and Batley independent MP Iqbal Mohamed sworn in to House of Commons following General Election victory
Iqbal Mohamed officially took his seat in the House of Commons on Thursday (July 11) following a swearing in ceremony.
The MP for the newly formed Dewsbury and Batley constituency was the first independent candidate to be elected in a General Election in Yorkshire for more than a century.
Mr Mohamed said: “As I officially take my seat in the House of Commons, I am reminded of the historic significance of this moment.
“It has been over a century since an independent candidate won a General Election seat in Yorkshire.
“It has all been a bit of a whirlwind since I was elected by the people of Dewsbury and Batley as their MP last Thursday and standing in the chamber to take the oath is the greatest privilege of my life but also my biggest responsibility.
“During my campaign I promised to be one of the most honest and hardest working MPs, representing the interests of all residents and holding the government to account. That is what I intend to do."
During the ceremony, Mr Mohamed affirmed his allegiance to the crown, his heirs and successors before signing the test roll, which is a parchment book containing a register of all MPs.
Mr Mohamed, 53, was born and lives in Dewsbury, and was educated at local schools before completing his degree at Durham University. He leaves behind a job in business and IT consultancy.
He added that he is in the process of setting up his office and will communicate his schedule for surgeries soon.
Mr Mohamed gained a total of 15,641 votes at the July 4 election, which amounted to a vote share of 41.1 per cent and 6,934 more votes than Labour’s candidate Heather Iqbal, who came second.
Reform’s Johnathan Thackray came third in the constituency with a total of 6,152 votes, while the Conservative candidate Lalit Suryawanshi came fourth with 4,182 votes, 11 per cent of the vote share.
