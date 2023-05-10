The Safer Communities Fund gives money seized from criminals to organisations that are making their local area safer.

In Featherstone, the 5 Towns Veterans organisation has benefited from almost £7,000 to provide health support to veterans and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in Kirklees, Sky Positive Minds received funding to extend their mental health support with one-to-one coaching sessions for vulnerable women and girls from the South Asian community.

The Leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery, opened the 5 Town Veterans hub in Featherstone in October 2022.

Since 2022, the fund has supported 100 projects with over £1 million.

Now, community groups have until June 9 to submit their application for up to £8,000 from the fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme of this latest grant round is ‘Supporting Victims and Witnesses’ and the Mayor Tracy Brabin is urging West Yorkshire-based organisations with an idea for a project to come forward and apply.

Ms Brabin said: “We’re determined to create a safer, fairer West Yorkshire and have invested over £1 million of money seized from criminal activities back into our communities as part of that.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin.

“Our Safer Communities Fund is backing brilliant projects across the region that help make our local areas safer. If you have an idea for a project, we want to hear from you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund is financed by money seized from criminal activities by West Yorkshire Police and prosecutors.

A spokesperson from 5 Towns Veterans said:“The Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund has allowed the 5 Towns Veterans Support Hub CIC to run welfare sessions and veterans’ coffee mornings in a safe and warm environment.

“The fund has meant we can bring our veterans into a safe environment to deal with issues such as alcohol abuse, whilst their spouses also get the opportunity to discuss issues in some privacy.

“The fact that insurance, water and electricity bills are being covered, now means that we have been able to bring partner organisations into the Veterans Centre to provide additional support to our veterans and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad