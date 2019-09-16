Vital funding secured by Kirklees Council to help people get into work

New funding has been secured by Kirklees Council to help people access work.

The Works Better Enhanced programme helps people overcome barriers which may prevent them from working and builds on the success of Works Better which is now in its final year of delivery.

The additional £6,227,148 is part funded by the European Social Fund along with investment from Kirklees Council and local partner contributions.

Councillor Shabir Pandor, Leader of the Council, said: “Works Better supports local employers as well as our residents. Providing free recruitment support for local businesses helps build a sustainable local economy through business growth, employment and productivity which is essential for the success of the district.

"In addition, the bespoke matching service helps employers find skilled, local people ensuring they are a right fit to suit the needs of each organisation.”

Works Better recognises that a ‘one size fits all’ approach doesn’t provide the flexibility needed to meet the needs of all residents so a tailored package of support is developed for all participants.

This means the support is perfect for full-time parents looking to get back into work, people with health issues who are wanting flexible part-time employment as well as people struggling to gain the skills and experience they need to gain and retain secure work.

Councillorr Peter McBride, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Regeneration said: “The funding package is fantastic news and means we can really build on the Works Better programme to help people who are out of work. It will help people to develop their skills and secure sustained employment, building the foundations of long term careers.

“The enhanced approach, which will draw on the skills of a wide range of council services and voluntary and community sector partners, will provide a catalyst in changing the culture across local employment and skills provision.”