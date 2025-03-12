The MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, has been working with the Government on their National Youth Strategy.

The MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, has been working with the Government on their National Youth Strategy.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly-launched strategy from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport is designed to put the views of young people at the centre of decision making on policies that affect them, ensuring that they have access to meaningful choices and chances.

The Government is now calling for young people to contribute to the development of the strategy.

Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are handing power back to young people and their communities, giving them a genuine opportunity to help make the policies that affect their lives.

“We want to hear from young people directly and we are launching one of the most ambitious listening exercises for a generation - Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Nation.

“We are providing young people with a genuine voice, delivering on our Plan for Change and creating opportunities in every part of the country.”

Kim, who is the Parliamentary Private Secretary for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am pleased to support the Government’s development of the National Youth Strategy to ensure that young people across the country have access to the opportunities they need.

“The Government has launched a national survey, which I encourage young people in Spen Valley to contribute to if they are able to. This will help to ensure that Government have access to a broad range of views ahead of shaping the strategy.

“There are lots of excellent organisations in Spen Valley offering youth services, such as Fearless People, The GameChangerz, Mirfield Air Cadets, Spen Valley Army Cadets, and Scout and Guide Groups across the constituency, to name a few. Plus of course our many fantastic sports clubs and arts groups.

“It is important that services like this have the support they need from Government, and that young people have a say in the opportunities that could well shape their futures.”

Minister for Civil Society, Stephanie Peacock, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are breaking down the barriers to opportunity that young people face and giving them the chance to have their say on what they want from the Government and how public policies can work for them.

“I encourage all young people to fill in the survey and tell us what you think so you can help shape a brighter future for you and your generation.”

The survey is now open and can be accessed here: https://www.iwill.org.uk/NYS-Deliver-You/