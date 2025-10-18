The MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, has welcomed the Government’s introduction of the Hillsborough Law.

Spen Valley MP welcomes Hillsborough Law
Officially named as The Public Office (Accountability) Bill, the law would introduce a new Duty of Candour, meaning public officials must always act with honesty and integrity, with criminal sanctions for egregious breaches; a massive expansion of legal aid for bereaved families, providing non-means tested help and support for inquests; and a new offence of misleading the public, with the legislation leading to meaningful cultural changes.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said:
“Hillsborough will always remain in our national consciousness for its tragedy and disgraceful Injustice. With this law, we are changing the balance of power in Britain and ensuring that the State can never hide from the people it is supposed to serve.”
Welcoming the new Law, Kim added:
“This must be a turning point in how tragedies are dealt with in this country. No longer will ordinary people be pitted against a state that acts without consequences and I can’t speak highly enough of all of the campaigners who have fought for this for so long.”
Margaret Aspinall, a campaigner whose son died at Hillsborough, said:
“It’s been a long journey to get here. I am so grateful to the Prime Minister for fulfilling his promise to me.
“This campaign wasn’t about just us, it is about the ordinary people of this country, hopefully this law will mean no one will ever have to suffer like we did.
“We have got the Hillsborough Law!”