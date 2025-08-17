The MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, has welcomed a Government initiative to tackle violence against women and girls.

The MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, has welcomed a Government initiative to tackle violence against women and girls.

The announcement involves an investment of £53 million over the next four years to roll out the Drive Project, which was piloted in 2016 to assess the root causes of abuse through intensive one-to-one management of perpetrators for up to 12 months.

The investment will see up to 15 new areas going live by March 2026, with a national roll out to follow. The results of the programme have so far seen the percentages of perpetrators using physical abuse cut by 82 per cent, sexual abuse by 88 per cent, stalking behaviours by 75 per cent and jealous and controlling behaviours by 73 per cent.

Ms Leadbeater said: “Women and girls have a right to live a life free from violence. Too many women and girls return home, a place meant to be a safe space, and end up falling victim to aggression and violence.

“This announcement, like many previous actions taken by the government, will bring about better safety for women and girls in Spen Valley and across the whole country, and therefore I welcome these initiatives.”

Additionally, a further £230,000 will be used to expand Project Vigilant, which deploys specially trained plain-clothed officers to patrol nightlife hotspots to hunt down predatory behaviour, with uniformed officers then stepping in to keep the public safe.

It is being trialled by Thames Valley Police, who have undertaken 50 Vigilant deployments this year at night time venues or large public events, with officers trained to spot predatory behaviour and intervening to prevent it escalating into an offence.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

“The roll out of these new programmes means the relentless pursuit of perpetrators who pose a risk to women and girls whether they operate at home or on the streets – and intervening early to prevent further harm.

“Through our mission to make our streets safer, we will take every opportunity to challenge and change dangerous behaviours, intensively monitor and manage perpetrators who pose a risk, and give victims the support they need to take back their lives.”

Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips, added:

“Through bold initiatives like the Drive Project and Project Vigilant, we’re going after perpetrators wherever they pose a threat. We are shifting the focus onto those who cause harm, challenging dangerous behaviours and making it clear that the responsibility for ending abuse lies with perpetrators, not those who suffer from it.

“Through our mission to make our streets safer, every penny we invest in holding perpetrators to account is a step towards a better and safer future for every victim.”