Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater visits bespoke NHS ambulance manufacturer in Cleckheaton

Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater was given a guided tour of the Advanced Emergency Vehicles (AEV) factory in Cleckheaton.

Ms Leadbeater joined technical director Mark Kerrigan and commercial director Wayne Sullivan for the tour and heard about the specialist technical process required to design and build highly sophisticated ambulances for the NHS.

The company has been open for 18 months and is growing rapidly. It supplies vehicles to ambulance services in the East Midlands, South West, South Central and Isle of Wight, producing 300-350 ambulances per year.

It employs more than 50 people, mainly from within a 10-mile radius of the factory.

Ms Leadbeater said: “It’s brilliant to see such important work taking place here in Spen Valley. AEV are experts in this field, producing high specification, life-saving ambulances and providing local jobs.

“I’m very proud to have such a successful critical business in Cleckheaton. It was very apparent that the directors and the team at AEV have extensive experience in this market sector.”

Mr Kerrigan said: “We were delighted to welcome MP Kim Leadbeater to our manufacturing site. During Kim’s visit she toured our assembly lines, met with staff and learned more about the important work we do here at AEV in producing mission critical, life-saving vehicles.

“The visit also provided an opportunity to discuss industry challenges, including rising costs and the skills gap in the UK but also international opportunities that AEV is currently pursing and why built in Britain matters and what it represents in terms of quality.

“Kim was very keen to understand the complexities of manufacturing ambulances and the high standards and comprehensive regulatory requirements.

“We want to thank Kim and her team for awarding time to visit AEV in her busy schedule and we look forward to working with Kim on her initiatives for business in the Cleckheaton region moving forward.”