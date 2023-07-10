Mark Eastwood introduced the bill in Parliament on Wednesday, July 6 to push for updated guidance on where, and when, speed cameras can be introduced as an accident prevention measure.

Mr Eastwood said: “This Bill is not about giving the green light to local authorities for revenue-generating schemes, but the guidelines need to make it clear how local communities can request a camera for the areas that they know are a problem.”

The Conservative’s MP speech in support of the Bill also laid out the case for lowering the number of people killed or seriously injured (KSI) in collisions before cameras can be introduced to the area.

Dewsbury MP, Mark Eastwood

He explained: “The current guidelines mean that at least three people need either to die or suffer a serious collision, with potentially life-changing injuries in a three year period to satisfy just one of the criteria to install a speed camera.

“This means that at least three families need to have their lives changed forever before a preventive measure can be implemented. This needs to change.”

The bill has attracted support from colleagues across Parliament, with Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney also giving his support.

The Government has also been quick to agree with the intentions of the bill, with Mark Eastwood receiving a response from Roads Minister Richard Holden MP within hours confirming that the Department for Transport is planning to update the guidelines in the Autumn of this year.

Mr Eastwood added: “I’m delighted to have received such a prompt response from the Minister – it’s clear he understands the importance of this issue and the impact on local communities.