Rishi Sunak: Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood urges the Conservative party to unite behind the new Prime Minister

Following the announcement that Yorkshire politician Rishi Sunak will be the UK’s next Prime Minister, Dewsbury Tory MP Mark Eastwood is urging party members to unite.

By Jessica Barton
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 10:34am

Earlier this week Mr Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, won the Conservative Party leadership race, after rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out.

Mr Sunak is now the first non-white British Prime Minister in the history of the role.

Following the announcement, Mr Eastwood said: “I would like to congratulate Rishi Sunak on becoming our next Prime Minister, and significantly, the first from a British-Asian background.

Former Chancellor to the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has won a Conservative leadership race to be come the UK's next Prime Minister.

“It is vitally important that the party now unites behind our new Prime Minister to deliver on our manifesto commitments and to govern in the national interest at this critical time.

“I look forward to working alongside Rishi Sunak and the new government to deliver for the people of Dewsbury, Mirfield, Kirkburton and Denby Dale.”

Dewsbury Conservative MP Mark Eastwood.
