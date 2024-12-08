Red House Museum SOLD: Historic Grade II Listed Gomersal building with Bronte connections sold at auction for £650,000
Red House Museum in Gomersal has been sold at auction for £650,000.
The historic Grade II Listed Georgian mansion, which was owned by Kirklees Council, went under the hammer with Pugh Auctions on Tuesday, December 3.
Once the home of Charlotte Bronte’s friend Mary Taylor, the museum closed its doors in 2016 and was earmarked for a wedding venue years later but this plan fell through.
The council announced last year that it was looking to dispose of several assets when it was facing a £47m deficit.