Red House Museum SOLD: Historic Grade II Listed Gomersal building with Bronte connections sold at auction for £650,000

By Adam Cheshire
Published 8th Dec 2024, 14:00 BST
Red House Museum in Gomersal has been sold at auction for £650,000.placeholder image
Red House Museum in Gomersal has been sold at auction for £650,000.
Red House Museum in Gomersal has been sold at auction for £650,000.

The historic Grade II Listed Georgian mansion, which was owned by Kirklees Council, went under the hammer with Pugh Auctions on Tuesday, December 3.

Once the home of Charlotte Bronte’s friend Mary Taylor, the museum closed its doors in 2016 and was earmarked for a wedding venue years later but this plan fell through.

The council announced last year that it was looking to dispose of several assets when it was facing a £47m deficit.

Related topics:Kirklees CouncilGeorgian
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice