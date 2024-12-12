Red House Museum, Gomersal.

The Spen Valley Civic Society hopes that the new owner of Red House Museum in Gomersal will give the historic building “the tender loving care it deserves.”

The Grade II Listed building, which was owned by Kirklees Council, was sold at auction for £650,000 last week.

Once the home of Charlotte Bronte’s friend Mary Taylor, the museum closed its doors in 2016 and was earmarked for a wedding venue years later but this plan fell through.

The council announced last year that it was looking to dispose of several assets when it was facing a £47m deficit, although local community groups hoped that Red House could be saved.

A spokesperson for the Spen Valley Civic Society said: “For all those local residents who campaigned to keep the Red House open as Spen Valley’s local museum and Bronte site, its sale for £650,000 is the end of the story.

“A story of the loss of a public cultural and heritage resource. The Civic Society would like to see some of the proceeds being used for other public resources in Spen Valley, such as Spen’s Town Hall in Cleckheaton.

“We hope that the new owner of The Red House will respect its historical value and give the building the tender loving care it deserves as a Grade II Listed building.”