£350 Government support per household in Dewsbury to help with energy bills

The rebate is part of the support put in place, with plans worth up to £350 per household across the Dewsbury constituency in total, as part of the £9.1billion package of Government support to help with the increasing cost of living.

The Government has already taken steps to support families. These measures include reducing the Universal Credit taper rate, increasing the National Living Wage, freezing fuel duty for the twelfth year in a row, and launching a £500million Household Support Fund to help the lowest-income households with their bills.

Following Ofgem’s confirmation that the energy price cap will rise by £700 from April, the Government has announced this three-part plan to help with household fuel bills immediately and protect people against half of this increase.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many households are facing increased energy bills

Support includes:

A £200 "smoothing" rebate on energy bills for all households, to be paid back over the next five years at £40 per year – starting from April 2023.

A non-repayable £150 cash rebate for homes in council tax bands A-D – equivalent to 80 per cent of all households, helping both lower and middle-income families.

£144million of discretionary funding for local authorities to support households not eligible for the council tax rebate.

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood speaking in Parliament

Measures also include continuing with plans to increase the Warm Homes Discount and extend eligibility by one-third to three million vulnerable households, worth £150.

Mr Eastwood said: “Global pressures have led to households across Dewsbury feeling a squeeze on their household costs, so it is right that the Government have come forward with this support.

“These measures will help 170,252 households across Kirklees with council tax bills, as well as a £200 rebate on energy bills for all households, on top of pre-existing measures to support families, such as the Warm Home Discount scheme.

“This will deliver support to more people and a faster pace – giving families the support they need now.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said: “Right now, I know the number one issue on people’s minds is the rising cost of living.

“That’s why the Government is stepping in with direct support that will help around 28 million households with their rising energy costs over the next year.