Prime Minister thanks NHS in Dewsbury and Mirfield 'from bottom of my heart'
Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood highlighted the "amazing" job done by all involved in the Covid vaccination rollout in the local area, and was praised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:30 pm
Speaking at Prime Minister' s Questions, Mr Eastwood thanked the "wonderful" NHS staff, volunteers and pharmacies in Dewsbury and Mirfield for making the programme "a resounding success".
In response, Mr Johnson said Mr Eastwood "does a fantastic job of representing his communities" and went on to thank everyone involved in the rollout "from the bottom of my heart".
Mr Johnson described it as an "extraordinary national effort".