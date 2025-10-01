Politically Thinking with Kim Leadbeater MP - Reflecting on the state of our politics

I hope you are well and have had a positive start to the Autumn. As the leaves fall from the trees and the children go back to school, as always there is much to think about politically – locally, nationally and internationally. I am very proud of the many positive things we have in our great country, but I also worry about the state of our political discourse and the division we are currently seeing in some of our communities and the violent conflicts that continue around the world, with such a tragic loss of innocent life.

Sometimes it can be difficult to stay positive, but as I go about my work I am always inspired and uplifted by the many brilliant people I meet who are making a difference in such a wide variety of ways. Whether that is the dedicated staff working in our schools, the volunteers who are giving up their time to make our towns and villages look beautiful or help people feel less lonely, the healthcare professionals who do everything they can to keep us well, the police who do their best to keep us safe, or the hardworking business owners who go above and beyond to provide products and services we need and deliver excellent customer service. Our country is made all the better because of these many wonderful people who I am lucky to meet every day through my work, and it is one of the best things about what can be a very stressful job.

I was in the company of many more brilliant local people at my recent ‘Friends of Mirfield’ forum at Castle Hall Academy. It was heartwarming to hear from some of the many groups and individuals from the public, private and voluntary sectors operating in and around Mirfield, and to have lots of excellent conversations and networking with many local connections made and discussions about how we can all work together to make Mirfield an even better place to live, work and visit. If you are a local organisation and want to learn more, please contact my office.

I joined the Aphasia Cafe support group at Kirkheaton Community Centre for a powerful and informative session – learning about the invaluable work Aphasia Support do to help patients and their families living with the condition which effects people after they have had a stroke.

Kim hosting her Friends of Mirfield forum at Castle Hall Academy

I met Vikki and Cam at their fantastic new coffee shop and bar ‘The Westgate Wobble’ in Cleckheaton and called in to the Rose and Crown to discuss how good it is to have so many brilliant places to eat and drink in the town – old and new.

I announced the results of the Student Council election at Birkenshaw CE Primary School. It was wonderful to see the children taking part in the democratic process and I wished the councillors good luck in their new roles.

The Government has continued its work to turn things around for our country with some important announcements over the last month. I am particularly proud that we introduced the Hillsborough Law which will introduce a duty of candour for public officials, prevent cover-ups and obstruction by authorities and introduce a new offence of misleading the public. This is long overdue and means so much to the families who lost loved ones in the tragic events at Hillsborough in 1989.

I was extremely pleased with the rollout of 30 hours free childcare, a key manifesto commitment, which will save families up to £7,500 a year.

My Private Members’ Bill to give terminally ill people a choice at the end of their lives has continued to progress and was recently in the House of Lords over two Fridays for its Second Reading. I was pleased to see the quality of the debate and welcome the scrutiny the Lords will provide as it progresses. The next stages will be a select committee to hear evidence and then a bill committee to scrutinise the Bill line by line.

I am deeply troubled by the increasing instances of political violence we are seeing in the UK, the US, and across the world. As I have said repeatedly over the past several years there can be no place whatsoever for violence in our politics, and we must work collectively to restore civility in public life, as politicians, the media, and members of the public – to keep our discourse healthy.

This month, I was very proud to see the UK Government recognise the state of Palestine at the UN. We must always work towards a two-state solution, as that is the only feasible path to peace for the Israeli and Palestinian peoples. This is part of that work.