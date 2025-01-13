The brand new Batley Blueprint designs for the town centre have been revealed.

Following three years of public consultation with the local community and business owners, the designs aim to bring new life, connectivity and investment to the town.

In 2023, Kirklees Council secured £14.5million in government and local funding for the Batley Blueprint project - a long-term vision and framework to guide development in the town.

Since then, early concepts have been revisited and developed in response to public consultations, with the final designs revealed online on Thursday, January 9

A new period of engagement has now begun until Monday, January 27, with the local community having the opportunity to have their say to help shape key design details.

An in-person viewing of the designs will also be held at Batley Town Hall from 10am until 5pm on Saturday, January 18.

The designs have focussed on creating a welcoming town centre, with the key themes of creating great public spaces, a vibrant marketplace, better accessibility and sustainable travel.

Coun Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance and Regeneration at Kirklees Council, said:

“This is a journey that began with engagements and consultations as far back as 2019 and we’re extremely grateful for the inputs we’ve received from the community at each stage – it is their feedback that has shaped this design.

“We’re excited to show the people of Batley the design we’ve reached through this latest process, and I’d encourage everyone to view it in-person or online.

“The result will be a revived town centre – one that is more pedestrian-friendly, better connected and better prepared to put on events, performances and displays.”

With pedestrians at the heart of the plans, work will be undertaken to regenerate Commercial Street, revive Market Place for events, and improve connections in and around the town centre through new public spaces and better and safer access.

The designs - which have been created by a team led by landscape architects, Influence Landscape Planning and Design - also include new trees, seating, lighting and play in the town centre.

Shona Hatton, director at Influence Landscape Planning and Design, said:

“We were extremely proud to win this commission. The designs have considered a wealth of information from previous consultations and engagements, and create a vision that draws on the history and identity of the town to help physically regenerate it for the future. We now ask for people’s final opinions on that vision.

“There are many positives about Batley. It has a thriving and growing night time economy, a strong and diverse community and distinguished buildings, but the town centre needs a renewal.

“This is an opportunity for that to happen, to look to the future, to design spaces that better serve the town and its people - to create a new era for Batley.”

The project is being delivered through £12million of funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, alongside around £2.5million from Kirklees Council’s Local Centres funding and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Work is due to start in 2025 and be completed in 2027.

Take a look at these photos of what Batley town centre could look like in two years’ time.

1 . Upper Market Place The historical heart of Batley has been designed to "honour this history with an approach that nods to Batley's heritage, while modernising and future-proofing the space," says Kirklees Council. The image predominantly shows the new pedestrian walkway that will connect Market Place with Memorial Gardens. Photo: Kirklees Council Photo Sales

2 . Lower Market Place The council says: "The image looks from the corner of Market Place across towards Batley Library. There a significantly fewer bollards, and several new planters with trees are visible around Market Place. At the front nearest Commercial Street the square is levelled, with steps providing a revived area for events." Photo: Kirklees Council Photo Sales

3 . Commercial Street West The council states: "This section of Commercial Street, which is closest to Market Place, will be reimagined to provide a more pedestrian-friendly feel to support events and markets held there." Photo: Kirklees Council Photo Sales