An opinion poll published by The Story Network on effective communication skills shows former Chancellor Rishi Sunak leading the Tory pack in key regions such as Yorkshire as well as the North West and North East ahead of Boris Johnson.

While the two contenders are practically neck and neck nationwide (22% for Boris Johnson versus 21% for Rishi Sunak) this hides major regional differences between the two candidates.

In the North, which has many ‘red wall’ seats, Rishi Sunak – the Conservative MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire – has a substantial lead over his main potential rival, 10 points ahead in the North East, Yorkshire and Humberside, 3 points ahead in the North West, while North of the border, Sunak is some 21 points ahead of Boris Johnson.

Conservative MP Rishi Sunak, pictured with Boris Johnson at Downing Street is the favourite in Yorkshire to be the next Prime Minister.

Alex Bigham, co-founder of The Story Network said: “Many Tory MPs in seats in the Red Wall will be considering who can best save their careers. It’s perhaps counter-intuitive that Rishi Sunak is seen as such an effective communicator with voters in the North.

“Overall, the polling shows clearly that there are really only two Tory politicians who have made any impact with voters.

“Tory MPs will need to think seriously about which of potential leadership candidates is best able to set out a convincing story to the public about the future direction of their party if they are to have any chance of restoring its shattered brand.”

