A number of celebrities, health professionals and civil society members have signed a letter, which was handed in at Downing Street last Tuesday (October 14), urging the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, to stop physical punishment against children in England.

Prominent public figures, including Dewsbury Gladiator Jodie Ounsley, have been campaigning to end physical punishment against children in England.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of celebrities, health professionals and civil society members have signed a letter, which was handed in at Downing Street last Tuesday (October 14), urging the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, to stop the punishment.

This comes as new data reveals that in the last six months, the NSPCC Helpline saw a 40 per cent increase in contacts from adults worried about the physical punishment of children, compared to the same period in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill currently progressing through Parliament, campaigners say this isthe “time to act.”

The letter, coordinated by the NSPCC, highlights the “outdated and damaging [legal] defence of reasonable punishment” that dangerously “teaches children that violence ‘corrects’ behaviour and that those closest to them can also be the ones who hurt them”.

Those leading the charge include Sir Michael Caine, Alan Shearer and Natalie Dormer, alongside actors Samantha Morton, Shaniqua Okwok, and Robert Lindsay and influential voices such as Terri White, Michael Gunning, Jim Chapman and many more across media, sport, and culture.

Gladiators star Jodie – Fury in the primetime BBC show – lent her voice to the letter, along with 16-year-old Mahek from Bradford, one of the NSPCC’s Young People’s Board For Change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie said: “In 2025, it seems unbelievable that English law still allows adults to physically punish children. There is never a reason to physically hurt a child, and the NSPCC’s records show public concerns about children being punished are increasing.

“Taking a simple step to ensure English law protects children the same as it would an adult seems like an easy win, and a popular one with families and professionals across the country. I’m proud to have signed this letter, and I hope it makes a difference.”

Bradford schoolgirl Mahek is a member of the NSPCC’s Young People’s Board For Change which helps provide changemakers with the opinions and voices of children across the UK.

Mahek said: “Children should have the same protection that adults have. It’s the right thing to do, and it’s something the Prime Minister promised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope the support of this letter helps him improve the law to protect young people like me across England.”

Over 65 countries around the world, including Wales and Scotland, have already taken the vital step of outlawing physical punishment against children.

However, in England, the defence of ‘reasonable punishment’ means children are not fully protected in law from physical assault.

Leading public figures and organisations see this as the Prime Minister’s “opportunity to be brave and lead with courage and compassion”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re calling on Sir Keir Starmer to “stand up for every child’s right to safety, dignity and respect” and end the physical punishment of children in England for good.

Sir Michael Caine said: “I am proud to sign this letter and support this NSPCC campaign calling for the end of physical punishment on children in England.

“Many other countries around the world, including Wales and Scotland, have already changed the law to ensure children have the same protection from being hit as adults.

“Now is the moment for England to join them and draw a line under this damaging and harmful practice once and for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Sherwood, CEO at the NSPCC, said: “With over 65 countries, including Wales and Scotland, already having legislated to protect children from physical punishment, how much longer can England justify waiting?

“The evidence is crystal clear, physical punishment is harmful, ineffective, and damages the trust and wellbeing at the heart of family relationships. The Prime Minister has previously called for England to follow Wales’ lead and remove the outdated defence of ‘reasonable punishment’. Now is his time to act.

“I’m proud to stand alongside so many influential voices urging him to turn words into action and show leadership to ensure children are afforded the same legal protection from assault as adults.”

RCPCH Officer for Child Protection and Consultant Paediatrician, Professor Andrew Rowland, said: “As a paediatrician working in child protection services, I am keenly aware of the lasting harm physical punishment causes to children’s health and development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It not only increases the risk of poor mental health, physical injury, and behavioural problems, it undermines children’s overall wellbeing.

“RCPCH stands firmly with health professionals and organisations working with children and families in recognising that physical punishment is outdated and unjust. This letter to the Prime Minister reinforces what years of research have consistently shown - physical punishment has no place in our society.

“We urge the Government to listen to parents, young people, health professionals and the wider public, and to finally remove the outdated and unfair ‘reasonable punishment’ defence.”