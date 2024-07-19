New leader for Kirklees Council after Cathy Scott ousted by vote of no confidence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Councillor Carole Pattison has been elected as Kirklees Council’s new leader after a vote of no confidence saw Coun Cathy Scott ousted.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vote put forward by Kirklees’ Labour group said that Coun Scott, a ward member for Dewsbury Easy, and her cabinet had “no legitimate mandate” to run the council.

While Coun Scott described this as “deeply flawed”, the motion went through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This prompted a vote for a new council leader to be held immediately, with two candidates put forward – Labour’s Coun Carole Pattison, and the Community Alliance’s Habiban Zaman.

Councillor Cathy Scott

Councillor Pattison was victorious, with 23 Labour councillors voting her in, 19 members voting against, and the remaining 22 abstaining.

Soon after, Coun Pattison set out her cabinet and their portfolios as follows:

Deputy Leader: Coun Moses Crook (Holme Valley South)

Children’s Services: Coun Viv Kendrick (Heckmondwike)

Finance and Regeneration: Coun Graham Turner (Golcar)

Health and Adult Services: Coun Bev Addy (Colne Valley)

Councillors Munir Ahmed (Dalton), Tyler Hawkins (Dalton) and Amanda Pinnock (Ashbrow) will also be taking seats in the cabinet, though their portfolios are yet to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Pattison’s election followed a lengthy debate on Labour’s vote of no confidence motion which said that then-leader Coun Cathy Scott and her cabinet had “no legitimate mandate to run the council”.

An amendment had been added to this motion by members of the Green and Community Independent groups which agreed that Coun Scott should not be the leader of the council but said that Labour also had no right to run the local authority.

Instead, they proposed a move away from the current leader and cabinet model to a committee system but this was not carried.

Coun Pattison described Coun Scott’s decision to form an independent group after losing Labour leadership as a “travesty for democracy”, and said: “Currently, we have a group of six people attempting to provide this leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have an incomplete cabinet not only in numbers but in the skills and experience to provide an assurance to our communities that they are at the heart of all decisions made by this council.”

Councillor Scott had previously been the leader of the Labour group but was replaced by Coun Pattison, in May.

Kirklees Council remains in a state of no overall control, being run as a minority administration.