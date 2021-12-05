MP on checkout to ask everybody to ‘keep your cool’ in run-up to Christmas
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater tried her hand on the checkouts at Tesco in Cleckheaton in support of a campaign against threatening behaviour towards retail staff doing their jobs.
Ms Leadbeater, who was a regular shopper at the store for many years herself, said she was shocked by the level of abuse directed towards shop workers and others.
A survey by the trade union USDAW found that more than 90 per cent of shop workers had been verbally abused and 64 per cent have been threatened in the last twelve months.
The union is asking everyone to "keep your cool", especially in the stressful period running up to Christmas.
Ms Leadbeater said: “Abuse and threats should never be part of the job.
"Whether it’s people working in retail, taxi and bus drivers, NHS staff or anybody else, this kind of behaviour is never acceptable.
“I understand that it’s a frustrating and stressful time with shortages in the shops, prices shooting up and everything else, but it’s not right to take it out on staff doing their best to serve the public.”