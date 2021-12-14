MP offers support to businesses as pandemic affects another Christmas
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has offered her support to local businesses under pressure as the Covid pandemic affects to run-up to Christmas for a second consecutive year.
Following an online meeting with six travel agents from across Batley and Spen last week, Ms Leadbeater has written to the Transport Secretary calling for additional sector-specific support for the industry.
In her letter to Grant Shapps, she said: “While I understand that changes to the travel rules often need to be made at short notice, we cannot ignore the impact this has not just on those planning to go away for whatever reason, but also on the travel industry itself.
"Many travel agents in my constituency of Batley and Spen are small businesses and they are struggling to cope with yet more last minute cancellations without any financial support.”
And Ms Leadbeater has thrown her backing behind another industry under pressure – our local and regional newspapers.
She said: “Local journalism is part of the lifeblood of our communities. It keeps us informed and entertained and is vital in keeping us informed about what is happening locally. And, quite rightly, it holds elected politicians to account.
"The rising cost of newsprint and falling advertising revenues make this a difficult time for titles like the Batley & Birstall News and Spenborough Guardian.
"We would all be the poorer without them and we can do our bit to help support them, so I would urge everyone to pick up a local paper when you’re out or subscribe online.”