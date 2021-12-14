MP offers support to businesses as pandemic affects another Christmas

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

Following an online meeting with six travel agents from across Batley and Spen last week, Ms Leadbeater has written to the Transport Secretary calling for additional sector-specific support for the industry.

In her letter to Grant Shapps, she said: “While I understand that changes to the travel rules often need to be made at short notice, we cannot ignore the impact this has not just on those planning to go away for whatever reason, but also on the travel industry itself.

"Many travel agents in my constituency of Batley and Spen are small businesses and they are struggling to cope with yet more last minute cancellations without any financial support.”

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Ms Leadbeater has thrown her backing behind another industry under pressure – our local and regional newspapers.

She said: “Local journalism is part of the lifeblood of our communities. It keeps us informed and entertained and is vital in keeping us informed about what is happening locally. And, quite rightly, it holds elected politicians to account.

"The rising cost of newsprint and falling advertising revenues make this a difficult time for titles like the Batley & Birstall News and Spenborough Guardian.