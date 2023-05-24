Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) recently confirmed that Batley Baths and Recreation Centre will be permanently closing due to elevated running costs.

KAL closed three of its facilities - Deighton Sports Arena, Colne Valley’s Swimming Pool, as well as Batley Baths - on a ‘temporary’ basis in December.

The decision was up for review in March but, much to the dismay of campaigners, including Save Batley Baths, the site on Cambridge Street remained closed. Colne Valley is the only facility to have reopened so far.

A previous Save Batley Baths protest which was held in Batley town centre in March.

Ms Leadbeater said of the decision: “I was extremely disappointed by the decision to close Batley Baths and Recreation Centre, despite the best efforts of many of us to save it.

“Batley will lose a valuable and much-loved facility, which has played an important role in the community over many years. The government could have provided a critical financial lifeline but chose not to do so, but I also think there are lessons to be learned for how the council communicates with residents about the challenges they face.

“As someone who feels passionately about the role of sport and physical activity, I will continue to make the case for investment in facilities at a local and national level. And I would encourage everyone to make use of the local centres we have in Batley and Spen and the wider area.”

In a bid to relieve KAL of its financial woes, Kirklees Council set aside a £6m rescue package for KAL in its annual budget for the current financial year. However, some have been left puzzled as to why this wasn’t enough to save their much-loved local leisure centres.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked KAL how the £6m has been/will be spent. In response, a spokesperson for KAL said:

“KAL’s overall operating costs have increased considerably in recent years, almost entirely uncontrollable by KAL and in line with the challenges facing leisure operators across the country.

“Notable areas which have contributed to this cost challenge include 53 per cent of KAL’s staff are paid the National Living Wage (NLW), which has increased by 45 per cent between 2016 and 2023; energy costs for KAL have increased from £1m before the pandemic to now some £4m per year. The annual costs of operating swimming pools in particular have increased dramatically in recent years; inflation across the UK remains at over 10 per cent, with supplies and services to KAL, as with any other household or organisation, subsequently significantly increasing.

“While KAL’s customer income has successfully returned to pre-Covid levels, KAL’s income growth, as per that of any leisure operator, cannot match the sheer scale of cost increases faced by the organisation.

“The scale of these cost increases therefore presents a huge financial challenge to KAL as a not-for-profit charity.

"The £6.1m support provided by Kirklees Council includes KAL’s annual core grant of £2.35m and a further £3.75m to help KAL with managing these additional cost pressures during 2023/24.