Kim Leadbeater, the sister of the former MP for Batley and Spen Jo Cox who was murdered in 2016, has condemned the “dreadful” shooting of Charlie Kirk in America.

Mr Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, was fatally shot at a university in Utah yesterday (Wednesday).

Mrs Cox was murdered in Birstall, in June 2016, on her way to a constituency surgery, a week before the EU referendum vote.

Ms Leadbeater, MP for Spen Valley, wrote on X:

“This is dreadful. Whatever our political views and differences, there is no place for violence in our politics.

“Tonight two children have lost their Dad. Devastating.

“We need a global reset on what we want our politics to look like.”

A manhunt is currently ongoing for the killer of the conservative activist.

Since Mrs Cox’s death, a foundation has been set up in her name with Get Together events held every year to remember her and the ‘more in common’ values she stood for.