The recommendations proposed by the Boundary Commission, which were released last week, would see significant changes to Kirklees’ parliamentary constituencies if they were to be accepted - with another newly established seat of ‘Spen Valley’ also joining ‘Dewsbury and Batley.’

MP for Dewsbury, Mark Eastwood, said: “The Boundary Commission have now published the revised proposals for constituencies across England. These are the latest proposals in a series of consultations and are by no means the final boundaries.

“I would encourage stakeholders and members of the public to submit their comments and suggestions to the Boundary Commission.”

As stated in the Dewsbury Reporter after last week’s announcement, a four-week period of public consultation has now begun for people to have their say on the suggestions for the creation of new seats and redistribution of wards revealed for Kirklees as part of the next step of a national review currently being carried out by the Boundary Commission, which will determine voting boundaries across the UK.

In its press release, the Boundary Commission for England stated that “the Commission has taken into consideration over 45,000 comments sent in by the public during the previous two stages of public consultation, and has changed nearly half of its initial proposals based on this feedback."

It added: “A third and final consultation on the new map of revised constituency proposals is open now until December 5.”

