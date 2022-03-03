MP calls on Russia to end aggression against innocent people of Ukraine

Speaking this week as fighting intensifies in key cities following the invasion by Russian troops, Mark Eastwood said: “Putin’s regime has undertaken an illegal and violent assault against the people of Ukraine, leaving so many families with desperate choices about their future.

“Firstly, I want to pay tribute to the people of Ukraine who have displayed such courage and heroism in the face of Russia’s attack on their sovereignty and freedom.

“As the fighting continues, I join the Prime Minister in denouncing Putin’s aggression in the strongest possible terms.

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood

"Our rolling programme of sanctions will continue to ratchet up the pressure on Russia - crippling the Russian economy and making the cost of such aggression untenable.

“I welcome that the Prime Minister has announced that people who are settled in the UK can bring their immediate family members to join them by providing a safe and legal route for Ukrainians fleeing disaster, war and persecution, as well as £40m humanitarian aid to Ukraine for vital medical supplies.